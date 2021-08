JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Open Arms Healthcare Center will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for community members in Jackson on Saturday, August 21.

The drive-thru event will provide Pfizer vaccines to participants ages 12 years old and older at New Hope Baptist Church from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a $50 gift card and an additional $50 for the second shot.