Operational changes at Forrest Co. Correctional Facility & Sheriff’s Office

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the shelter-in-place order issued by Governor Tate Reeves, no one will be allowed inside the Forrest County Correctional Facility or Sheriff’s Office. Only on-duty personnel will be allowed inside.

The order will be in effect until further notice.

Packages can be ordered online and sent via mail to:

Inmate Name

55 Arena Drive

Hattiesburg, MS 39401



Money can be posted online: www.inmatefinancial.com, sent via mail (money order only), or call Customer Service at 1-855-700-0077 (Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).



Phone Service for inmates is provided through Securus: 1-800-844-6591 or online at www.securustech.com

Bonding hours have changed from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning April 3rd, 2020 until further notice.

In addition to the previously mentioned changes, FCSO Deputies will take reports over the phone for non-emergency, nonviolent calls where their presence on scene is not necessary to take information or process evidence.