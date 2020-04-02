Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Operational changes at Forrest Co. Correctional Facility & Sheriff’s Office

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Due to the shelter-in-place order issued by Governor Tate Reeves, no one will be allowed inside the Forrest County Correctional Facility or Sheriff’s Office. Only on-duty personnel will be allowed inside.

The order will be in effect until further notice.

Packages can be ordered online and sent via mail to:

Inmate Name

55 Arena Drive

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Money can be posted online: www.inmatefinancial.com, sent via mail (money order only), or call Customer Service at 1-855-700-0077 (Mon-Fri 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).

Phone Service for inmates is provided through Securus: 1-800-844-6591 or online at www.securustech.com 

Bonding hours have changed from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning April 3rd, 2020 until further notice.

In addition to the previously mentioned changes, FCSO Deputies will take reports over the phone for non-emergency, nonviolent calls where their presence on scene is not necessary to take information or process evidence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories