Oprah Winfrey to launch live virtual experience on wellness

NEW YORK (AP) – Oprah Winfrey, who visited arenas earlier this year on a wellness tour, is bringing the idea to living rooms while people are homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The media mogul on Monday announced “Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience,” a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with Weight Watchers Reimagined.

The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air Saturdays from May 16 through June 6. During the virtual experiences, Winfrey will tackle topics like self-care during the pandemic and committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.