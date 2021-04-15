Organizations partner to provide COVID-19 vaccines at Jackson Medical Mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF) partnered with the City of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Walmart, Mississippi Urban League and Mechelle Green to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

The facility was provided with 400 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccines were provided to seniors, citizens with disabilities, JMMF employees and tenants, and the surrounding community.

“It provides a tremendous opportunity for us to reach Mississippians who may not have transportation, issues with getting to Walmart,” said Ryan Travis, director of Walmart Health and Wellness. “It’s a great partnership for us to work with this community and show our support for the local area.”

He said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at Walmart pharmacies in the Jackson area.

“COVID is real, you know. Some people won’t believe it until it actually hits home,” said Lashunnya Stud, who received the vaccine at the event. “I have a daughter with underlying health conditions, and I got it for her.”

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Mississippi passed the 1.5 million vaccine mark.