Organizations provide meals for seniors in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – For the next two weeks, seniors 65 and older in Vicksburg will be provided free lunches due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Salvation Army, the Community Council, Meals on Wheels and United way are working together to deliver the meals.

“Today is about doing something for the community. We have a lot of elderly folks in our community. The mayor suggested that we do this. Normally, the Salvation Army feeds people every Monday and Tuesday anyway. We have volunteers to do that. So, we just have stepped it up a little bit,” explained State Rep. Oscar Denton.

The organizations plan to distribute 600 meals each day to seniors. If you have any questions about the meals, call the City of Vicksburg and ask for Debra Goodman.