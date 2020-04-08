Organizations team up to provide 3,000 meals for JPS families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Operation Shoestring, Christ United Methodist Church, and United Way of the Capital Area have partnered to fund the JPS Food Distribution plan for scholars and their families, for the next two weeks, during the COVID-19 crisis.

School leaders said each organization has donated $8,130 which totals $24,390 towards providing well-balanced, nutritious evening meals and packages of fresh, local produce.

The donations will provide 3,000 hot dinner meals and 900 produce packages to JPS families on Thursday, April 9 and Thursday April 16 at:

Bates Elementary

Cardozo Middle

Chastain Middle

Galloway Elementary

The meals can be picked up from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day. This is separate from the JPS Grab-and-Go meal program, which is not being served on April 9-10.