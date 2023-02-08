JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days.

According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023.

Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There were also 129 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, a total of 981,020 cases and 13,257 deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

You can visit the MSDH website to learn more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.