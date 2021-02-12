Panel discusses impact of COVID-19 on minorities in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health leaders will hold a virtual panel discussion on Friday, February 12, to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on minorities in Mississippi.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, will join State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs during the discussion. Dr. Obie McNair and Dr. Myrna Alexander Nickens will also answer questions about COVID-19.

Modest progress in protecting African Americans in MS from COVID.



More vaccine reaching black communities.



Now at 21% of total vaccine (compared with low of 13%)



Expect further improvements! pic.twitter.com/IEv7mevjTd — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) February 12, 2021

The panel starts at 11:00 a.m. on the Tougaloo College YouTube channel.