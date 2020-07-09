Parades, close-ups with Mickey out as Disney World reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will look different to visitors who have previously visited Walt Disney World.
Some major changes aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus will be in place when two of Disney’s four parks open this weekend. There will be no firework shows or parades, and visitors will be getting temperature checks when they enter.
Everyone has to wear a mask and maintain social distance. No hopping between parks is allowed and visitors will need reservations to enter.
The parks are reopening even as Florida is seeing an upswing in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
