Parents concerned over sending kids back to school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the start of the 2021 school year approaching, the Delta variant has sparked concerns when it comes to parents sending their kids back to class; especially with seven Mississippi children currently in the ICU because of the variant.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, seven children are in the ICU due to the delta variant, and two of them are on life support. This raises concerns for parents.

Michelle Kitchens believes a system needs to be in place where everyone should be vaccinated to protect the kids before returning. Former school teacher Vicki Mechatto said it’s time for kids to return to school, but she’s worried because of the children in the ICU.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Delta variant has contributed to most of the COVID-19 cases in the state. Mississippi only has a 37% vaccination rate, and health officials encouraged all over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.

Governor Tate Reeves said he will not require face masks to be worn in schools in the fall.