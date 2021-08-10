Parents react to mask mandate for Pearl students

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District was the latest district in the Jackson-metro area to reverse its mask policy. The decision comes just two days into the school year.

When students and teachers returned to in person learning on Friday, masks were optional. Starting Tuesday, a mask mandate went into place.

The decision was made by the Pearl School Board on Monday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, along with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

One Pearl High School parent said she feels like her kids are safer in the classroom with the new mask mandate in place.

“I feel like my kids are a little more protected, even though we don’t have the shot yet,” said Elizabeth Silva.

Other parents, who 12 News spoke to off camera, said they believe requiring masks for students is unnecessary.