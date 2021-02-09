Partnership brings COVID-19 vaccination site to Bolivar County

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A partnership among the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors, the Bolivar County Emergency Management Agency, the City of Cleveland, Delta State University (DSU) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will bring a COVID-19 vaccination site to Bolivar County.

Beginning February 23, the southwest parking lot of Delta State’s Horace McCool Stadium will become a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine distribution site, as part of MSDH’s ongoing efforts across the state.

“This important collaboration among the state, county, city and Delta State University in establishing the COVID-19 vaccine center will afford vaccine access to all the citizens and constituents of our larger surrounding community,” said Delta State President William N. LaForge.

In addition to lending its stadium grounds, Delta State is also providing staffing and logistical support from its University Police Department, COVID-19 Coordinator’s Office, Office of Information Technology, partnership with Sodexo Food Services, students and faculty from its Robert E. Smith School of Nursing, University Physician Dr. Steven Clark, as well as assistance from many other employee and student volunteers from across campus.

Bolivar County’s vaccination site, located on Delta State’s campus, will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, beginning Tuesday, February 23.

Courtesy: Delta State University

All appointments for vaccinations at the Bolivar County site must be made through MSDH’s vaccine appointment system and will be based on the eligibility guidelines established by the agency. Appointments cannot be made with city, county or university officials.

To make an appointment, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 877-978-6453.