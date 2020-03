JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Eaton Aerospace is teaming up with Systems Companies and the Center for Entrepreneurship to fund hot dinners for JPS students and their families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the Jackson Public School District, Eaton Aerospace donated $4,600 and the Systems Companies team and the Center for Entrepreneurship contributed $9,300 for a total contribution of $13,900.