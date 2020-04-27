PCB holding meeting on beach reopening

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council will be holding a meeting about unrestricted reopening of the sandy gulf beach and other issues.

On Friday, the Bay County Commission and the city council opened all of Panama City Beach for limited hours.

According to the city council agenda, council members will discuss unrestricted reopening, limited use of certain public outdoor areas for commercial and retail use and “other action necessary to protect public health, safety and welfare against the spread and effects of the coronavirus.”

The meeting is set for Thursday at 9 a.m.