Pearl High School goes virtual due to increase in COVID-19 cases

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases and quarantines of faculty and staff at Pearl High School, the school will transition to a temporary virtual schedule beginning Wednesday, November 18, through Friday, November 20.

The Pearl Public School District announced no other school is affected by the decision.

During this period, students and staff are encouraged to avoid large gatherings, wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Pearl High School will resume in-person classes on Monday, November 30, on an A-Day schedule.

