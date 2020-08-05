Pearl Public School District delays start date to August 17

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District will delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Monday, August 17. This comes after Governor Tate Reeves made recommendations during a Tuesday news conference.
On August 17, students Pre-K through 5th grade will begin on a traditional schedule with a staggered start. Also starting on August 17, students in grades 6-12 will begin a hybrid schedule for two weeks.
Beginning August 31, the PPSD will implement a traditional schedule for all students.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
- Bank of America experiencing major online glitch, $0 displaying in accounts
- Marines react to discovery of sunken tank, remains off California coast
- Former Oakley Youth Development Center employee arrested for aggravated assault
- Digital First: Vicksburg leaders urge teens to stop ‘partying during the pandemic’