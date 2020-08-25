PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District announced two staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to school on August 17.
According to district leaders, all three have been quarantined. The district also identified those who were in direct contact with the student or staff members. Those individuals have also been quarantined.
At this time, leaders said no classrooms have been quarantined.
LATEST STORIES:
- Southern Miss announces football stadium will operate at 25% capacity
- McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years
- Florida woman dies after getting trapped in husband’s police car
- Pearl Public Schools: 2 employees, 1 student test positive for COVID-19
- University of Alabama reports 566 virus cases since last week