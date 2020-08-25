Pearl Public Schools: 2 employees, 1 student test positive for COVID-19

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District announced two staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to school on August 17.

According to district leaders, all three have been quarantined. The district also identified those who were in direct contact with the student or staff members. Those individuals have also been quarantined.

At this time, leaders said no classrooms have been quarantined.

