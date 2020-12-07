Pelahatchie family mourns loss of 2 members due to COVID-19

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie family is mourning the loss of two loved ones who died due to the coronavirus in a matter of days.

Moress Williams drove a school bus for the Rankin County School District for more than a decade, while his daughter, Shante, built a career at Kroger. They both passed away at the end of November, leaving behind children and grandchildren.

According to the family, Shante was at home the week before Thanksgiving. All of the sudden, she couldn’t breathe and was heavily sweating. She was taken to the hospital, and her father checked in one day later.

Five days after she entered the hospital, Shante died. Her father passed away on November 30. The Williams family said they want their loss to be a lesson for everyone to understand how deadly the virus is for man Mississippians.

“If you just stop by a convenient store, you could have just passed by somebody, brushed by someone, someone could of just sneezed into that general area at some point. You just don’t know. We don’t know where they contracted the virus, but we do know all precautions were taken to not succumb to it,” said Marcus Williams.

Recently, Moress was selected as the employee of the month in Pelahatchie.

