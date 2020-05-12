Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package for Friday vote

1  of  2
WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has unveiled a $3 trillion new coronavirus aid package the House is expected to take up Friday for a vote.

Pelosi was scheduled to make a statement on the bill later Tuesday. She has encouraged Congress to “go big” with the next virus aid package to help cash-strapped states.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday it appears the sweeping Democratic-led bill “will be ready” to call lawmakers back to Washington to vote. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there is no “urgency” to act.

