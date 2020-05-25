People celebrate Memorial Day at the Rez

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians in the Jackson-metro area celebrated Memorial Day at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

“I am just enjoying myself fishing. I love to fish, and we’ve been social distancing for about three months now. So, I haven’t had a chance to just get out and fish and enjoy myself, and it’s just so pretty today. I thought I would take advantage of it and get out and get some fresh air,” said Lakeelia Guice.

With the COVID-19 pandemic confining people to their homes for almost three months, Memorial Day was the perfect excuse to go beyond their four walls and enjoy the day.

“Water balloons, grilling, fishing. We brought bikes out, just everything. We just basically took our back yard and brought it here,” said Vickie Terrell Miller.

For many, Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. This year, people are just happy to see others out and about.

“I’m glad to see that people getting out and getting back to normal. It feels normal again. I know that we still have a lot going on but here and now. But to see people out enjoying themselves, their pets and us out here fishing, it just feels right, feels normal,” said Guice.

Although it might feel normal to be outside, Mississippians are encouraged to social distance.