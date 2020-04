JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bottles of hand sanitizer were handed out at six different locations in Jackson on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus.

This was the second time that Cathead Distillery teamed up with the City of Jackson to hand out the hand sanitizer.

This week, there were some changes. It worked as a drive-thru line, where volunteers gave drivers pre-packaged bottles to keep the line moving. They also added more locations and recruited more volunteers to help.