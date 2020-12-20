People travel for the holidays at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many travelers in Mississippi are heading home for holidays or going on a vacation, including those at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Traveling hasn’t been an option for a lot of people this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. One woman, who serves in the military, said she hadn’t been able to leave Hawaii until now.

“Once it was ascending into the air, man I just felt so excited. I was like, man I’m finally off this island and I can go home now,” she said.

Other travelers said they felt safe on their flights and plan to fly again soon.

LATEST STORIES: