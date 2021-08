PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal High School announced students will be required to wear masks for the next ten school days. The number of quarantined students hit 10 percent of the school’s total population on Wednesday, August 11.

Based on Petal’s Return to School Plan, all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask through Tuesday, August 24.

At that time, school leaders will reassess and move forward with the district’s return to school plan with masks on the campus.