Photos show Gov. Tate Reeves partygoers not adhering to his COVID-19 orders

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Gov. Tate Reeves said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that his Christmas parties — the subject of broad public criticism this week — would adhere to his own executive mandates regarding mask-wearing, social distancing and “minimizing risk” of COVID-19 spread.

But photos published in a British tabloid showed partygoers at the Governor’s Mansion just a few hours later on Wednesday night doing the opposite of what is recommended in Reeves’ orders, huddling in close circles without masks and not maintaining six feet of distance.

Included in the photos are Anne Hall Brashier, Reeves’ deputy policy director, and Drew Snyder, who Reeves appointed to run the state’s Division of Medicaid. Neither were wearing masks as they stood within six feet of other guests.

As COVID-19 statistics in Mississippi continue to set new records almost by the day, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the health department have warned Mississippians to avoid holiday gatherings beyond closest family and to avoid any groups beyond school, work or “essential gatherings.”

Dobbs called the holidays a “perfect storm” for “explosive outbreaks” of COVID-19 and warned, “We will see deaths, absolutely, around holiday gatherings.” Health officials warn that Mississippi hospitals are overloaded with patients as pandemic cases spike to record levels.

The governor’s office released the following statement:

The Governor’s orders do not require masks outdoors, and there were fewer people than the Governor’s orders require attending. Bailey Martin, Press Secretary for Governor Tate Reeves

