Pine Belt business provides in-home care for seniors amid coronavirus pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The help wanted sign is up at a local business in Hattiesburg, offering in-home care for seniors.

Home Instead has been providing in-home care for seniors in the Pine Belt for more than 15 years, but the demand for its service is booming because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keisha Kennedy, general manager of Home Instead, said, “I think that’s because a lot of seniors, as well as their loved ones, are choosing to age in place, especially during this pandemic. Seniors are at a very high risk for COVID-19. They are very isolated, and they’re staying at home.”

According to Marketwatch, the nation’s unemployment rate has reached record numbers of 14.7 percent.

Kennedy said in-home caregiving offers some sustainable job security during these uncertain times.

“For those individuals looking for a flexible schedule and want to work with a team in a supportive environment, can definitely offer that to them.”

Kennedy said their goal is to provide quality care for seniors even amid a pandemic.

“To avoid that social isolation, they may want a little extra companionship. That’s something that our caregivers can definitely help our seniors do with those simple tasks, so they can stay at home and continue to be safe and have their health monitored.”

Home Instead is looking to fill 20 part-time and full-time caregiver positions.

