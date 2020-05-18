Pine Belt News files lawsuit against MSDH

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Pine Belt News is filing a lawsuit against the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The newspaper claims the agency is refusing to give detailed information about COVID-19 cases at long term care (LTC) facilities in the state.

The lawsuit claims MSDH has not fulfilled their duties under the Mississippi Public Records Act. Pine Belt News requested information about COVID-19 outbreaks at each LTC and how many coronavirus tests have been done at each nursing home.

The newspaper said there’s no legal justification for MSDH to withhold the information. According to MSDH, 101 long term care facilities have coronavirus cases.