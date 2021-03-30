Pine Belt restaurants struggle to find staff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Many restaurants in Mississippi are open for business after Gov. Tate Reeves eased the COVID-19 restrictions. While the crowds may be coming back, restaurant employees are tough to find.

With restaurants opening up to normal capacity in the Pine Belt, some managers said they’re facing a shortage in staffing.

Colton Arnold, the marketing manager at Taziki’s, said hiring has been tough in the last year. He believes the restaurant business is suffering from a lack of qualified candidates.

“I think a big part of it so many places are hiring so many openings right now. There’s not enough people to fill the positions,” he explained.

Arnold said one major challenge is recruiting people to work.

“We have so many openings there’s not enough people to fill the positions. We’re having to put more efforts into figuring out how to market that we have all these job openings.”

According to Arnold, his restaurant needs 15 to 20 employees to operate well. He also said some people are not eager to come back.

“There some hesitation of coming back to work, or people may be relying on the stimulus check.”

Restaurants hope this is a temporary issue and that as business returns so will the workers.