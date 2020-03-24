Pizza Hut hiring 30,000 workers amid coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) – The coronavirus is having a huge impact on the economy and job market. Many companies have already laid workers off.

But Pizza Hut is planning to hire 30,000 workers nationwide. The demand for food delivery is up as people stay home and follow social distancing guidelines.

According to the restaurant chain’s blog, they’re expanding their workforce to conduct “contactless” delivery, carryout and curbside pickup. The company aims to get new employees trained and on the road within five hours.

Customers can give specific delivery instructions. They can also pay and tip in advance, and the driver will notify them when their delivery arrives. Contact-free carry-out is also available.