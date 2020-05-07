Planning for the 2020 Mississippi State Fair currently underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair Commission said planning is currently underway for the 2020 Mississippi State Fair. Leaders said they’re closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will continue seeking guidance from state health officials on plans for events at the fairgrounds.
Events scheduled at the fairgrounds have been canceled for May 2020. Two equine events are scheduled for June, and those events will follow social distancing guidance.
As we move into summer and fall, the Fairgrounds will proceed with precaution and take any recommended steps to ensure the safety of the public’s health.
The Fair Commission’s hope, plan and expectation is to continue the Mississippi State Fair tradition this October.Paige Manning, MS Dept. of Agriculture