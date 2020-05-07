1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Planning for the 2020 Mississippi State Fair currently underway

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Mississippi State Fair_56224

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair Commission said planning is currently underway for the 2020 Mississippi State Fair. Leaders said they’re closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will continue seeking guidance from state health officials on plans for events at the fairgrounds.

Events scheduled at the fairgrounds have been canceled for May 2020. Two equine events are scheduled for June, and those events will follow social distancing guidance.

As we move into summer and fall, the Fairgrounds will proceed with precaution and take any recommended steps to ensure the safety of the public’s health.

The Fair Commission’s hope, plan and expectation is to continue the Mississippi State Fair tradition this October.

Paige Manning, MS Dept. of Agriculture

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories