Police escort family out of California Walmart for not following mask guidelines

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman at a California Walmart was shopping Saturday afternoon when she witnessed a man and his children being escorted out of the store by police after a dispute over wearing masks.

Bobbie Carne recorded the incident at the Turlock store.

“As I followed a little bit and turned on my video, and I realized it was a father and two kids,” said Carne. “He was yelling. He was upset and behind him following him were three police officers from Turlock.”

“Come to find out, it was because his kids did not have a mask on,” said Carne.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that Californians are now required to wear masks indoors and outside when social distancing is not an option.

Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar posted a video online in response to the incident, addressing his officer’s response and reassuring the public his department will not issue citations.

“Nor are we going to respond to businesses simply because someone is not wearing a mask, however, if that business refuses to serve you and asks you to leave, you should leave,” said Amirfar.

A Walmart spokesperson issued a statement in response to the incident:

Maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority. We encourage customers to be especially mindful of one another during this unprecedented time and adhere to recommendations and guidance that we all use face coverings in public places. Walmart spokesperson

Carne says things could have been handled differently by management at the store and is using the video to inform others.

“Wear a mask, which I have mine, and if you don’t then you can’t come in. And I get it,” said Carne.

In Amirfar’s Facebook video, he says officers responded because the business asked that they come out for trespassing concerns.

He went on to say he hopes everyone can work together during this time to help stop the spread of COVID-19.