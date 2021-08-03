Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Vicksburg on Monday, August 9.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Waterview Casino and Hotel on Washington Street.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required, and second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

Organizers said no appointments are necessary. People can drop by or make an appointment online.