Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Claiborne County. The clinics will be open on May 24-26 and May 29.

According to MSDH, no appointments are necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Monday, May 24 th 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Claiborne County Emergency Management Auditorium – 2033 Highway 18 East in Port Gibson

Tuesday, May 25 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Claiborne County Safe Room – 13004 Highway 18 in Hermanville

Wednesday, May 26 9 a.m. – noon Pattison Fire Department – 10047 Highway 547 in Pattison

Saturday, May 29 9 a.m. – noon Claiborne County Emergency Management Auditorium – 2033 Highway 18 East in Port Gibson



Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.