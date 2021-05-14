Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Claiborne County. The clinics will be open on May 24-26 and May 29.

According to MSDH, no appointments are necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu

  • Monday, May 24th
    • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  
    • Claiborne County Emergency Management Auditorium 2033 Highway 18 East in Port Gibson
  • Tuesday, May 25
    • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  
    • Claiborne County Safe Room 13004 Highway 18 in Hermanville
  • Wednesday, May 26
    • 9 a.m. – noon 
    • Pattison Fire Department 10047 Highway 547 in Pattison 
  • Saturday, May 29
    • 9 a.m. – noon  
    • Claiborne County Emergency Management Auditorium 2033 Highway 18 East in Port Gibson

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later. 

