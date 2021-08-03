Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Pearl River Community College (PRCC) in Forrest County. The clinics, which will be on August 12 and August 19, will be open to the public

The clinics will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both days and will be at the Multi-Purpose Room at PRCC in Hattiesburg.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Organizers said second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment online.