Pop-up vaccination clinics will be available in Poplarville

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pop-up vaccination clinics will be held in Poplarville July 28-31, 2021. Organizers said no appoints are necessary. If you would like to schedule one, click here.

Anyone 12 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine (for those 18 and older) will be available at the clinics. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks after you receive your first shot.

The clinics will be held at the White Coliseum at Pearl River Community College (PRCC), located at 101 Highway 11 North. The dates and times are listed below: