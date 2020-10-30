Port Gibson High School closes due to positive coronavirus case

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Claiborne County School District, a staff member at Port Gibson High School tested positive for the coronavirus. The high school will be closed for in-person school starting October 30, 2020, through November 12, 2020.

District leaders said this is the first reported positive case at the school since students and teachers returned to class.

All classes will occur under the virtual/distance-learning mode until November 12. During this time, all buildings will undergo deep cleaning and sanitizing.

“The safety of our students and employees is our number one priority. We want to assure families that all protocols regarding COVID-19 are being followed, including wearing of face coverings, social distancing, hand washing, sanitizing and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting,” said Interim Superintendent Nonya Thrasher.

