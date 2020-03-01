Port of New Orleans take precautions against coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV)- The Port of New Orleans and cruise lines are closely monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus with the help of The Coast Guard.

The Port of New Orleans released the following statement of the issue:

“We are actively monitoring the situation, and we are taking all precautionary measures necessary. At our cruise terminal like in the past with other viruses like SARS, Ebola, etc., there is a questionnaire administered by the embarkation agency that all passengers have to fill out before getting on the vessel. If warranted, there is second level screening to determine if a guest can sail or not. Our cargo vessels are following all Coast Guard protocol to ensure crew and products remain safe.“

They also said medical experts are coordinating closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to implement recommended screening, prevention and control measures for ships.

This will include denial of boarding for persons who have recently visited the epicenter of the disease; health screening, including temperature checks, for persons from the affected region; and standard pre-boarding health reporting for all guests.

Additionally, guests attending on-board medical centers for respiratory illness will be evaluated for coronavirus. They are consulting with health authorities and implementing rigorous, precautionary measures to protect the health of guests and crew, including health advisories, medical consultations, and escalated sanitization protocols on vessels.

The company shared that the safety of all guests and crew continues to remain their top priority, as health officials continue to assess and respond to developments in the situation.