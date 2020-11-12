Positive COVID-19 case reported at Clinton Junior High

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Clinton Public School District reported one positive COVID-19 case at Clinton Junior High School.

School administrators at CJHS have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected. Prewitt Contracting Services will conduct a deep cleaning of the CJHS campus with electrostatic machines prior to the start of school on Friday.

This brings CPSD’s total positive cases to 37 since the start of school on August 13.

Contact tracing has revealed that all cases have been contracted from outside sources. No students or faculty members have contracted the virus from any Clinton campus.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

