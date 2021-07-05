“Predicted Delta variant bump in hospitalizations is underway,” says Dobbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the predicted Delta variant bump in hospitalizations in Mississippi is underway. He encouraged neighbors to protect themselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dobbs said if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you should talk to your doctor or clinic about monoclonal antibodies.

The predicted Delta variant bump in hospitalizations is underway.



Protect yourself – https://t.co/5Kp0jU9byA



If you are diagnosed with COVID – talk to your doc or clinic about monoclonal antibodies ~75-90% reduction in hospitalization! pic.twitter.com/2X4Vdso02H — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 5, 2021

Last week, leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) discussed the Delta variant. They said more cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the state, and it’s now the dominant strain in Mississippi.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said a majority of the Delta variant cases have popped up in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.