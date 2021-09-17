President Biden calls out Gov. Reeves over disagreement with vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden called out Republican state leaders during a news conference on Thursday, September 16. The president singled out Mississippi and Governor Tate Reeves over criticism for his vaccine mandates.

“And some of the same governors attacking me are in states with the strictest vaccine mandates for children attending school in the entire country. For example, in Mississippi, children are required to be vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus, and more. These are state requirements. But in the midst of a pandemic that’s already taken more than 660,000 lives, I propose a requirement for COVID vaccines, and the governor of that state calls it quote a tyrannical type move? A tyrannical type move? This the worst kind of politics. Because it’s putting the lives of citizens in their states, including children, at risk. And I refuse to get into it,” Biden stated.

Governor Reeves responded to Biden on Twitter. He said, “It is a tyrannical move, Mr. President. Huge difference between laws passed by a state’s legislative body with input of the people vs. one man threatening American workers’ ability to feed their family. If you can’t comprehend that, you’re in the wrong job-or the wrong country!”