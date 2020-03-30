Prince Charles ends period of isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech as he attends a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House on March 12, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP)— Prince Charles has ended his period of isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The prince’s Clarence House office says Charles is in good health after completing the seven-day quarantine recommended by U.K. health authorities for people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Royal officials said last week the 71-year-old heir to the British throne was showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolating at the royal family’s Balmoral estate in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative but will be in self-isolation until the end of the week.

Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II, 93, is at her Windsor Castle home west of London with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip.