Prince Charles makes first appearance since COVID-19 recovery

(CNN) – The United Kingdom’s Prince Charles made his first public appearance Wednesday since recovering from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a three minute video, he paid tribute to emergency medical workers. The Prince of Wales described the pandemic as a quote, “strange, frustrating and often distressing experience.” But, he also stressed the importance of living with hope.

Prince Charles, 71, came out of a seven day self-isolation on Monday. He said his COVID-19 symptoms were mild and he kept working.

