Princesses spread cheer through social media during COVID-19 outbreak

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – With the stay at home order still in place in Mississippi, families are being forced to get creative on ways to keep their children entertained, including meeting a princess on Facetime.

Taylor Bridges is the founder of Enchanting Memories Entertainment. She gathered a few of her princess friends to make some special calls to kids not only here in Mississippi, but all across the United States.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel special guests appearances, Bridges and her friends took to social media to spread joy.

“We’re a reality to these kids. We’re literally stepping out of a movie, spending this personal time with them, so their reactions are defiantly what keep us going,” she explained.

Bridges said they take submissions for personal calls and messages through their Facebook page.