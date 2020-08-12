Protecting Mississippi’s teachers amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more schools in Mississippi start their fall semesters in the coming weeks, many teachers are worried about their safety and their students’ safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mississippi Today, the state is among one of the worst per capita for children to contract the coronavirus. By now, we know the virus can impact people of all age groups, and Mississippi has a high infection rate. COVID-19 can also be threatening to people with underlying health conditions.

Erica Jones, with the Mississippi Association of Educators, said teachers who are more susceptible to the virus are asking if they can teach from home.

“Many of our educators have asked about working remotely, especially those with underlying health conditions. What I’ve found is that some districts are working with our educators and allowing them to teach remotely,” said Jones.

