Protesters rally for Mississippi to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People rallied outside the Mississippi State Capitol on Friday. They want the state to reopen.

Some attendees said they feel that wise decisions should fall upon individual people, not state leaders.

“We’re not here to suggest the virus isn’t dangerous. The virus is dangerous. We’re not here to suggest that people shouldn’t make wise decisions that’ll effect their lives. We’re here to suggest that wise decisions, that’s what makes this country great. You may disagree with my decision to be here… Ultimately, that decision falls on my shoulders and my shoulders alone,” said one protester.

Mississippi is currently under a Safer-at-Home order.