PSA: Gov. Edwards and Zion Williamson encourage Louisianans to ‘Mask Up’

BATON ROUGE – On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Pelican superstar Zion Williamson released a new PSA, encouraging Louisianans to wear a mask or face covering when out in public. Louisiana continues to see the number of new COVID-19 cases rising rapidly.

“COVID-19 is clearly not done with Louisiana, and I want to thank Zion and the New Orleans Pelicans for doing their part to help slow the spread and encouraging all Louisianans to do the same. It’s up to all of us to do our part, and the three best and easiest things we can do to significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus is to wear a mask when in public, practice social distancing and wash our hands frequently,” Gov. Edwards said. “There is much more of the virus throughout our state, and as we head into this holiday weekend it is critical that we not forget or ease up on the mitigation efforts we know work. Together, being good neighbors to one another, we will slow the spread and save lives.”

“We still have a lot of work to do in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana,” Williamson said. “I want to thank Governor Edwards for his leadership and remind everyone to wear your mask and stay safe.”