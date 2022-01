EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center announced there will be a vaccine event in Edwards on Friday, January 21.

The event will take place at the Edwards Clinic on Magnolia Street from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to organizers, Moderna and Pfizer doses and boosters will be available. COVID-19 testing will also be available.