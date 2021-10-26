Public opinion split on IHL’s vaccine mandate for Mississippi universities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A decision handed down by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) on Monday mandated vaccinations for most university employees in Mississippi.

At this time, it’s unclear how many university employees will be impacted by the decision. Most employees at institutions that are federal contractors or subcontractors will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Rodney Bennett, president of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), addressed a letter to colleagues the next day.

We are working to develop and implement processes to comply with the Executive Order’s requirements. However, the deadline included in the Executive Order is fast approaching. There could be potential impacts to your employment status with the University if you are not vaccinated in time, and you do not qualify for a legal, medical, or religious exception. Rodney Bennett, president of the University of Southern Mississippi

Jackson State University (JSU) alumnus, Darrell Robinson, said the decision was a step in the right direction.

It eases some of my concern for the safety of students, faculty, and staff at Jackson State University and all of our public institutions, but it is not enough. Darrell Robinson, JSU alumnus

Employees who work remotely and who do not work under a federal contract or subcontract are exempt from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They must show proof of being fully vaccinated by December 8, 2021.