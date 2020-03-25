Public urged not to take part in “cruising” event in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to not participate in the “Cruising” event, which is usually held in North Jackson on late Sunday evenings.
The City of Jackson and Hinds County are currently under several advisories to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
While this event usually consists of abnormal traffic flow and large gatherings of vehicles, it should still be considered a health risk due to the large number of participants which are usually confined to a specific area, which leads to some form of physical or close contact. This also applies to the guardians of the teens that normally participate in this event to use sound judgement by preventing your teens from participating.Hinds County Sheriff’s Office