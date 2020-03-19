Publix designating senior shopping hours, closing early due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Publix announced March 13 a an earlier closing time to better accommodate the battle against COVID-19. Thursday, they announced senior shopping hours to help protect this at-risk population from the coronavirus.

The grocer and pharmacy said that all stores company-wide began closing at 8 p.m. on March 14. Publix says the change was done to “better serve customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation, and restock products.”

Starting Tuesday, March 24, people who are at least 65 years old will be able to shop on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Publix Pharmacy will also be in operation during this time.

“According to the CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the coronavirus. Publix is offering these expanded hours to better support our elder community,” the company said in a statement emailed to CBS 42 Thursday.

Publix says the change in schedule will last until further notice.

