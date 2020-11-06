Puckett High School changes schedule due to COVID-19

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District announced there has been an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases at Puckett High School. In an effort to stop the spread, the district switched all Puckett High School students (grades 7-12) to full distance learning.

The distance learning schedule is effective Friday, November 6, through Friday, November 20. Students will return to campus Monday, November 30, after the Thanksgiving holidays. All extracurricular activities have been suspended during this time.

All other Rankin County School District campuses (including Puckett Elementary) will remain open. Puckett High School campus and all buses will be deep cleaned.

Below are the procedures for Puckett High students to follow over the next two weeks.

Continue learning with their same teacher/s and classmates as they did in the enhanced traditional scenario. Student class times will be the same for online learning as the regular school day bell schedule.

Will use RCSD Learning Management Systems (Canvas) and technology-free tools, where needed.

Will access learning daily through distance learning on Monday through Friday using interactive and independent activities. Students will use Zoom Video Conferencing with their teacher/s.

Will continue instruction including the teaching of new material using the course pacing guide, graded assignments, and other assessments.

Will meet the same attendance and seat time requirements as face-to-face classes. Students will be required to log in and complete assignments in Canvas and follow the regular bell schedule.

Lunch will be available for pickup beginning Friday, November 6th. Students who would like to eat school lunch will need to order lunch on the district website under the coronavirus information tab or you can call the cafeteria office starting at 8 a.m. at (601) 825-0934. Lunch can be picked up from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at the back of the cafeteria.

